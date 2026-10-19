Hyderabad Man Drives 'GHOST' Car Towards On-Duty Cop, Avoids Inspection

A 20-year-old student was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for allegedly driving recklessly towards on-duty police personnel while attempting to evade a vehicle inspection during 'Operation Kavach' in Hyderabad's Attapur city.

The accused, Mohammed Fahad Uddin, a resident of Salar Jung Colony in Tolichowki, was driving a Suzuki Fronx, with the word "GHOST" written just above its number plate, when he encountered police conducting checks.

According to police, the man suddenly reversed his car and sped in the wrong direction against oncoming traffic after noticing the inspection. He allegedly drove dangerously towards the personnel, creating panic among police and commuters and putting lives at risk.

"Driving in the wrong direction to evade police checking and endangering on-duty personnel will invite stringent legal action," police warned.

Attapur Sub-Inspector Srinivas Reddy and his team acted swiftly, apprehended the driver and seized the vehicle. The accused was arrested on October 16 and produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police also cautioned parents against allowing young drivers to indulge in speeding, dangerous manoeuvres or road stunts for thrills.

"Parents must exercise utmost caution before handing over vehicles to their children. Reckless driving endangers not only the driver but also innocent road users," the advisory said.

Police further warned against displaying unauthorised names or decorative markings on vehicle number plates, stressing that violations would attract legal action.

The arrest comes amid intensified city-wide vehicle inspections under Operation Kavach, aimed at enforcing traffic regulations and preventing dangerous driving.

Police said strict action would be taken against motorists who endanger public safety or attempt to flee checks.