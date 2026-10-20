100 Vehicles Seized In Hyderabad In Crackdown On Fake Number Plates

Hyderabad Traffic Police have registered 100 criminal cases and seized 100 vehicles in the last eight months as part of a special drive against fake, forged, tampered and unauthorised number plates.

The crackdown has exposed the extent of number plate violations across the city.

The vehicles seized during the drive include 88 two-wheelers and 12 four-wheelers.

According to D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad City, the special enforcement drive was intensified following growing complaints about fraudulent registration plates being used to conceal vehicle identities.

"The special enforcement drive was intensified following growing complaints about fraudulent registration plates allegedly being used to conceal vehicle identities, evade traffic enforcement and escape statutory requirements," Joel Davis said.

He said fake number plates can make it difficult to identify vehicles involved in offences, complicate investigations and allow offenders to evade accountability.

Issuing a warning, Joel Davis said the use of fraudulent registration number plates is a serious violation of the law and poses a significant challenge to traffic enforcement, crime prevention and public safety.

Authorities have urged motorists to comply with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, including applicable High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) requirements.