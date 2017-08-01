Viral: Powerful Tornado Lifts Car Off Ground. 2 Million Views So Far

Major gunbattle on in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, 2 terrorists believed to be hiding in a house

A little over a week ago, two deadly tornadoes touched down in parts of western New York. While no injuries were reported, the tornado did extensive damage as it uprooted trees and toppled power lines. Images on social media showed the extent of destruction caused by the tornado. Among them, surveillance footage uploaded by Kevin Karas, a resident of Hamburg, New York, that appear to show a powerful gust of wind lifting his SUV off the ground.The video, which has been viewed over 2 million times already, shows the car spinning sideways after being tossed up like a piece of cardboard. The powerful wind also takes with it a trailer parked in the driveway. Trash cans are also thrown around.Another video taken from the garage shows how easily the winds displaced the parked vehicle despite its size.The tornado was reportedly rated EF2, which means an estimated maximum wind speed of 105 miles per hour, reports twcnews.com Click for more trending news