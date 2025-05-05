US Woman Finds Piano, Prada, Hermes Items Worth Rs 25 Lakh In Dumpster

A New York woman has found over Rs 25 lakh worth of items by digging through dumpsters and trash bags in the last six months. Ariana Rodriguez's discoveries include Hermes boxes, Prada shoes, a vintage Burberry coat, and even a Sohmer & Co piano, with values ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

A 35-year-old mother-of-three, Ms Rodriguez started thrifting three years ago when she joined her local 'buy nothing' Facebook group. There, she discovered the world of "stooping" - sourcing items left out on the street. She was drawn to the idea of finding free goods, particularly for her children, aged six, three, and two.

Six months ago, Ms Rodriguez started digging through dumpsters and trash bags. She estimates that her finds could be worth anywhere from $10,000 (over Rs 8.4 lakh) to $30,000 (over Rs 25.3 lakh). While she keeps some items, including arts and crafts, for her children, others are given away or sold. Anything non-perishable, including clothes and blankets, goes to her local church to help those in need, The NY Post reported.

In her quest for treasure, Ms Rodriguez heads out with full glam. She dresses up in her best outfits for her treasure hunts, hoping to challenge the stigma surrounding dumpster diving. "Anyone can do it," she tells the NY Post. "I hope the stigmas are removed, there's nothing wrong with it."

Some of her recent findings include a Stokke high chair worth $397 (around Rs 33,000), a bag of games valued at $200 (almost Rs 17,000), and a glass vanity worth $2,500 (almost Rs 2.1 lakh). Ms Rodriguez often resells furniture, or in the case of small trinkets, puts them up for sale.

She said her efforts also contribute to reducing waste. "The biggest part of it is my profound desire to keep things out of the landfill," she shared.

Ms Rodrguez also frequently visits apartment cleanouts where people toss out unwanted furniture. She has uncovered everything from mirrors and nightstands to real gold jewellery and even money. Her most significant find was a Bally briefcase, which she believes dates back to the 1960s.

"I've found incredible pieces," she said, "People get sick of furniture and just dump it."

She faces criticism from people who say her trash diving is unsanitary, but she remains unbothered. "It's more embarrassing to be over-consuming and throwing everything out," she said. Her husband, a day trader, has even joined her in the adventure, showing that this is a family affair.

Ms Rodriguez's most recent treasure includes a table worth $750 to $3,500 (Rs 62,500 to Rs 2,91,500), Jibbitz charms valued at $50 (Rs 4,100), a basketball hoop worth $35 (Rs 2,900), a bag of Hermes boxes valued at $175 (Rs 14,500), a glass lamp worth $150 (Rs 12,500), a bag of games valued at $200 (Rs 16,700), a glass vanity worth $2,500 (Rs 2,08,000), and a bedside table valued at $949 (Rs 78,800).

She believes dumpster diving is like digging for gold. "You never know what you're going to find," she said. "When you're out doing a trash dig, you'll see someone's whole life. There is a whole historical component."