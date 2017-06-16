Video: Man Jumps Out Of Moving Car Seconds Before It Catches Fire

Surveillance videos have captured the moment a man jumped out of his moving car, just seconds before it went up in flames. The terrifying incident took place on Monday afternoon in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, in China. In the video, an unidentified man can be seen jumping out of his car. According to the video description, he noticed that the vehicle's engine had caught fire. The car then rolls into a nearby parking lot and, moments later, goes up in flames, causing a massive fire. Thankfully, the man seems unharmed as he jumps up immediately after rolling out of his car and is seen running on the road.
Seven vehicles were damaged in the fire, but nobody was hurt. The fire was brought under control after a 30-minute operation by firefighters.
Watch the footage below:
