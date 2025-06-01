Himesh Reshammiya's LOL Question To Fans During Mumbai Concert: "<i>Regular Gau Yaa Naak Se</i>?"

Himesh Reshammiya kickstarted his CapMania Tour with a bang in Mumbai on Saturday. The singer left no stone unturned to mesmerise the crowd present at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Himesh Reshammiya, known for his unique voice and a string of early 2000s hits, not only entertained audiences but also used the platform to address years of public debate and internet criticism surrounding his vocal style.

In one of the videos making rounds on the internet, Himesh is seen singing a few lines from his popular song Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Afterwards, he turns to the audience and playfully asks, “Thoda regular gau ya naak se? [Should I sing normally or nasally?]” – a question that instantly elicits applause and laughter from the crowd.

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Himesh Reshammiya claimed to have started the nasal singing trend in Bollywood. The singer said, “Aaj toh nasal ki baat bhi nahi karahe hain. [Today, they are talking about nasal singing]. Many people did nasal singing after me, so many of my songs became hits."

He added, "Even though I call it nasal singing today, for me, it was never nasal, it was high-pitched singing. It was a cry for help! In the ‘Aashiq Banaya' video, this guy is actually crying in pain, singing, as well as dancing…"

In the same conversation, Himesh also reacted to Janhvi Kapoor's comment about him doing bicep curls to his song, Tandoori Nights. The actress had said, "It's the best thing in the world. I love it."

Reacting to the same, Himesh said, "Oh wow, Tandoori... outstanding. Ab Tandoori Days, Tandoori Nights, ab Tandoori Afternoons, pata nahi kya kya aayega (Now Tandoori Days, Tandoori Nights, now Tandoori Afternoons. I don't know what else will come)."

"I know and yeh bahut acchi baat hai ki Tandoori Nights ke actually itne saal ho gaye lekin uski jo ek likeability hai woh kahin na kahin iss gaane ko bahut kamaal banati hai (I know and it is very good that Tandoori Nights has been around for so many years, but the likeability that it has is what makes this song so amazing)," the singer added.

On the work front, Himesh Reshammiya is set to continue his CapMania concert tour, with his next performance scheduled in Delhi on July 19.