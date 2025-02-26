Himesh Reshammiya Reacts To Janhvi Kapoor's Comment On Him Doing Bicep Curls To <i>Tandoori Nights</i>: "Oh Wow"

Himesh Reshammiya has been busy with media interactions for his latest release Badass Ravi Kumar. Coincidentally, the film has a song called Tandoori Days, which instantly reminded fans of his iconic song titled Tandoori Nights.

To those unaware, in an old episode of Koffee with Karan, Jahnvi Kapoor had shared how she once saw an Instagram reel where Himesh Reshammiya was doing bicep curls while grooving to the song Tandoori Nights. That reel had left Janhvi in splits.

The actress couldn't control her laughter, as she shared, "It's the best thing in the world. I love it."

Now reacting to the same, Himesh told Pinkvilla, "Oh wow, Tandoori... outstanding. Ab Tandoori Days, Tandoori Nights, ab Tandoori Afternoons, pata nahi kya kya aayega (Now Tandoori Days, Tandoori Nights, now Tandoori Afternoons, I don't know what else will come)."

He further added, "I know and yeh bahut acchi baat hai ki Tandoori Nights ke actually itne saal ho gaye lekin uski jo ek likeability hai woh kahin na kahin iss gaane ko bahut kamaal banati hai (I know and it is very good that Tandoori Nights has been around for so many years, but the likeability that it has is what makes this song so amazing)."

His latest film Badass Ravi Kumar released in theatres on February 7, 2025. The film also had Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever in key roles.

