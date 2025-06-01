Viral Video: Vlogger Boils Eggs Inside Hot Spring, Then Uses Them In A Sandwich

What's the most unique way of cooking eggs you have ever seen? Have you ever watched someone boil eggs in a hot spring, for example? Recently, a video of a popular vlogger doing the same went viral on Instagram and received a range of reactions online. Content creator Bayashi visited Lake Kussharo in Japan and decided to make an egg sandwich from scratch. He travels to a particular part of the lake shore on a paddleboard. When he reaches the location of the steaming hot springs, he gets down and starts his prep.

He lowers a netted bag full of eggs into one cavity of the hot springs. After some time, he removes the eggs and starts peeling off their shell. Later, he transfers them to a ziplock bag and adds a sauce and seasoning to enhance their flavour. He presses the boiled eggs together and mixes them well with the other ingredients in the sealed bag. He then empties some of its contents onto a bread slice. He adds two whole boiled eggs and then tops them with more of the crushed ones from the bag. Finally, he adds the second slice on top and carefully cuts the sandwich in half to show off the rich golden yolks inside. Watch the complete video below:

The viral reel has clocked over 1.6 million views on Instagram so far. People in the comments section had mixed reactions. Some were impressed with this unconventional way of boiling eggs. Others felt that too many eggs were used. A few wondered about how one would know whether the eggs have been boiled properly or not. Read some of the reactions of Instagram users below:

"Cool video!"

"How do you know when it's done if you cook it in a hot spring?"

"Bro can cook anywhere at this point, ig."

"For an egg sandwich, you go so far."

"Portable egg sando!"

"Bayashi can cook anything anywhere!"

"I don't think that was enough eggs."

".....How did you add extra steps to one of the simplest things to cook?"

