Who Is Raja Jackson? Son of Ex-UFC Champ Who Brutally Assaulted Wrestler In Viral Video

Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, has been embroiled in a controversy after he allegedly assaulted a professional wrestler during an independent wrestling match that was streamed live on Kick.

The disturbing video of the incident shows Jackson knocking out independent wrestler Stuart Smith, also known as Syko Stu, before punching him multiple times in the head at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. As Jackson kept the punches going, several wrestlers had to intervene and tackle him into a corner to de-escalate the situation.

Mr Smith was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a report in USA Today. He is a former Army veteran suffering from PTSD who relied on pro wrestling as a way to escape his personal struggles.

"What was supposed to be a planned and agreed-upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith," KnokX Pro Wrestling wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Douglas Malo, a wrestler who was involved in the kerfuffle, stated that Mr Smith was awake and talking on Sunday (Aug 24) but had broken bones in his face and lost "a lot of teeth."

Who is Raja Jackson?

Raja Jackson is a 25-year-old professional MMA fighter from Los Angeles. Despite being the son of MMA legend Quinton Jackson, Raja is yet to make a significant name for himself in the wrestling arena. The youngster has shown promise in the cage, but recent events have put him into an unwanted spotlight.

Raja's violent outbreak allegedly stemmed from a heated exchange between him and Mr Smith that was seen in earlier footage. Mr Smith appeared to slam a canned drink at Raja's head before the match.

Trigger Warning: This video's content can be disturbing. Viewer's discretion is advised.

Raja Jackson, 25, son of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, attacked wrestler Stuart Smith last night nearly killing him.



Rampage shared a statement in defense of his son. pic.twitter.com/j1WzeLRd70 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 24, 2025

Rampage Jackson's statement

After the video of the incident went viral, Raja's father released a statement, apologising for his son's brutal attack.

"Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith's match. Raja was told that he could get his 'payback' in the ring, I thought it was a part of the show," he wrote. "It was bad judgment, and a work that went wrong."

"Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler and had no business being involved in an event like this," Rampage continued. "I don't condone my son's actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact."