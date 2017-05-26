Awkward! Donald Trump 'Shoves' Montenegro PM For Photo-Op, Roasted Online

Donald Trump grabs a NATO leader's arm and appears to push past him to reach the front of the group (AFP)

US President @realDonaldTrump shoves Montenegro's PM to get to the front at @NATO meeting pic.twitter.com/QqgJXvk3M9 — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) May 25, 2017

Slo-mo: Trump appears to push aside/shove another NATO leader to get to the front of the group. pic.twitter.com/K0OC6QnEL4 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

Trump truly taking "America First" to heart - willing to literally push aside world leaders to stand in front. https://t.co/L4UEcZExjK — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 25, 2017

Trump's spot at center of photo was predetermined, based on NATO protocol. Alphabetical order. US always front/center, next to UK. https://t.co/zEWPvYDVKi — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 25, 2017

@PhilipRucker Yes, which makes it all the more curious why he had to move the Montenegro PM aside — David Martosko (@dmartosko) May 25, 2017

@SteveKopack He should be in the front!! We pay the most @David_Brody — BigP (@KingBartow) May 25, 2017

@KingBartow@SteveKopack He should be in the back because we don't need the spotlight or he should say "excuse me" not shove a guy and not acknowledge it. — David Brody (@David_Brody) May 25, 2017

