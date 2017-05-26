Awkward! Donald Trump 'Shoves' Montenegro PM For Photo-Op, Roasted Online

"You tiny, tiny, tiny little man," tweets 'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling in response to the viral video.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 26, 2017 17:22 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Awkward! Donald Trump 'Shoves' Montenegro PM For Photo-Op, Roasted Online

Donald Trump grabs a NATO leader's arm and appears to push past him to reach the front of the group (AFP)

Did the president of the United States, Donald Trump, shove a world leader out of his way in an attempt to end up in the front of a group of NATO leaders? That's the question that many have been asking on social media after this startling clip went viral overnight.
 

In the clip, Mr Trump appears to be pushing aside the prime minister of Montenegro, Dusko Markovic, in order to get in the front row of a 'family portrait' of NATO leaders in Brussels, Belgium.

Mr Trump emerges from behind Mr Markovic and slaps him hard on the arm. Mr Markovic seems startled at first but then smiles and makes way for Mr Trump, who then looks around and adjusts his blazer. 

Here's the moment again, this time, in slow motion:
 

According to the Daily Mail, Montenegro's Prime Minister brushed off the incident as "harmless." 

"It didn't really register. I just saw reactions about it on social networks," he was reported saying while talking to the media. "It is simply a harmless situation."

On social media, among Mr Trump's most vocal critics was author JK Rowling, the creator of Harry Potter.

"You tiny, tiny, tiny little man," she tweeted, along with a GIF of the incident.
  

A Washington Post reporter tried to offer an explanation for the bizarre moment, tweeting that the places for the 'family portrait' were predetermined:
 

But people still had questions
 

The Daily Mail also reports that NATO's official seating chart puts the US in the front row and Montenegro, which is in the process of formally joining the military alliance, in the corner.
   

Former official White House photographer Pete Souza posted this old photo showing Barack Obama sharing a light moment with NATO leaders. The caption? "Laughter at the 2012 NATO Summit. No jostling involved."
 
 

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on



Earlier in the day, Mr Trump shared a much talked about handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron, just before the NATO summit was set to start. 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READSachin: A Billion Dreams Movie Review: This Brings Back All Our Sachin Tendulkar Memories
Donald TrumpTrumpNATONATO SummitViralTwitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CBSE ResultsSachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................