LIVE Updates: Iran President's Crashed Helicopter Found, "No Signs Of Life"

The helicopter, carrying President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials, lost contact approximately 30 minutes into the flight.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has potentially pinpointed the location of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi that went missing over a mountainous region in East Azerbaijan province, a report said.

The incident occurred during President Raisi's return flight to Iranian city Tabriz after he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the Qiz Qalasi Dam on their shared border. Video footage of the purported crash site can be viewed here. 

Here are the LIVE updates on Iran President's helicopter crash:

May 20, 2024 08:46 (IST)
May 20, 2024 08:40 (IST)
May 20, 2024 08:39 (IST)
Ebrahim Raisi, Helicopter Crash, Iran President: No Sign Of Life In President Raisi's Helicopter Wreckage, Reports Iran State TV
