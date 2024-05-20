LIVE Updates: Iran President's Crashed Helicopter Found, 'No Signs Of Life'

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has potentially pinpointed the location of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi that went missing over a mountainous region in East Azerbaijan province, a report said.



The incident occurred during President Raisi's return flight to Iranian city Tabriz after he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the Qiz Qalasi Dam on their shared border. Video footage of the purported crash site can be viewed here.

Here are the LIVE updates on Iran President's helicopter crash:

Location of crash site of Pres. Raisi's chopper determined: Sourcehttps://t.co/6mWrIRVVJjpic.twitter.com/sAkjeXgTeH - IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) May 20, 2024