Iran's Top Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Appointed Acting Foreign Minister

The appointment was announced by government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi on state television.

Iran's Top Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Appointed Acting Foreign Minister

Ali Bagheri Kani was the deputy foreign minister under Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (File)

Tehran:

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri was appointed Monday as acting foreign minister, a government spokesman said, after the death of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

The appointment of Bagheri, who served as deputy foreign minister under Amir-Abdollahian, was announced by government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi on state television.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.