Iran's Top Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Appointed Acting Foreign Minister

Ali Bagheri Kani was the deputy foreign minister under Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (File)

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri was appointed Monday as acting foreign minister, a government spokesman said, after the death of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

The appointment of Bagheri, who served as deputy foreign minister under Amir-Abdollahian, was announced by government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi on state television.

