Who Were The Officials Killed In Helicopter Crash Alongside Iranian President

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were killed in a helicopter crash in the East Azerbaijan province on Sunday. Apart from the two Iranian dignitaries, East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati and East Azerbaijan Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem also died in the crash when they were returning from the inauguration of a dam at the Iran-Azerbaijan border.

Their helicopter crashed in the Dizmar forest between Varzaqan and Jolfa. Initial reports suggested bad weather and fog forced the hard landing. "Upon finding the helicopter, there was no sign of life among the passengers," Iran's state television reported.

Who Was Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian?

1. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was born on April 23, 1964, in Damghan, a city in the Semnan province. He holds a BA degree in Diplomatic Relations from the School of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a Master' degree in International Relations from the College of Law and Political Sciences and a Doctorate in International Relations from the University of Tehran.

2. He has held various positions, including Ambassador to Bahrain, Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs, and Special Assistant to the Speaker and Director General for International Affairs of the Parliament.

3. Amir-Abdollahian was a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause and had close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He was known for his staunch anti-Israel stance and scepticism towards the West. He played significant roles in Iranian nuclear negotiations during Mohammad Khatami's presidency and participated in US-Iran negotiations in Iraq in 2007. He was also involved in efforts to restart negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme following the unravelling of the 2015 nuclear deal.

4. Amir-Abdollahian has contributed to academia as a Supervisor/Advisor for postgraduate dissertations and theses at various universities in Tehran. He has also served as a lecturer at the Faculty of World Studies and the School of International Relations in Tehran.

5. Amir-Abdollahian had aimed to strengthen Iran's relations with its Arab neighbours, especially Saudi Arabia, and played a role in restoring ties between Tehran and Riyadh in a Chinese-brokered deal in March 2023. He had extensive experience in Iranian diplomacy, including postings in Iraq and Bahrain.

Who were East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati and East Azerbaijan Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem?

East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati and East Azerbaijan Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem also died in the tragic crash.

Malek Rahmati served as the governor-general of East Azerbaijan province from 2024 until his death on Sunday, May 19. Before this, he held the position of head of the Privatization Organization of Iran from 2023 to 2024.

Meanwhile, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem was a respected religious leader in Iran. He served as the representative of Vali-e-Faqih in East Azerbaijan province and as the Imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz. He earned a doctoral degree in Islamic studies and studied under Iran's Supreme Leader. Before becoming a religious leader in East Azerbaijan and Tabriz, he led a military organisation in Iran.

The crash coincides with tensions already running high in the region, especially with Israel's continuous bombardment of Gaza and recent skirmish with Iran. President Raisi had repeatedly voiced Iran's strong backing for Palestine, a position he emphasised during his last speech at the inauguration of the dam.