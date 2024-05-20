Scrap Bail, Give Maximum Punishment To Teen: Pune Porshe Victim's Family

The family of 25-year-old Ashwini Koshta is still in shock, The body of the young woman, who was mowed down by a drunk teen in Pune on a speeding Porsche, was brought to her home in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, today. Ashwini was one of the two persons hit by the vehicle at 2.15 am on Saturday. Her colleague Aneesh Awadhiya also died on the spot. Both were engineers from Madhya Pradesh, working in Pune.

The teen who was at the wheel, son of a prominent realtor from the city, secured bail 15 hours after his arrest. He is just four months short of 18 years -- the minimum age required to legally drive a car.

His lawyer said he has been asked to work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days, and would undergo psychiatric counselling. He has been referred to an alcohol de-addiction centre -- a decision of the Juvenile Board that has sparked massive anger.

Ashwini's family said they are dismayed by the bail conditions and are ready to fight at every level to get her justice.

"We are in shock," said her uncle Jugal Kishor Koshta. "It is condemnable that he should get bail in 15 hours. He and his parents should be investigated. We will discuss the matter once Ashwini's last rites are over tomorrow," he added. Asked if there was a possibility of political pressure in the case, he said it is "quite possible and elections are on anyway".

"We want his bail cancelled and he remain in police custody. Because of him, an innocent girl, who has seen nothing of life, died," said her uncle Sachin Bokde.

Ashwini's father, Suresh Kumar Koshta, works as an office assistant in the state's electricity department. One of his sons, Samprit Koshta, is a software engineer in Bengaluru.

A software engineer, Ashwini was living in Pune for the last two years. Her last appointment was with Amazon. A year ago, she switched jobs and joined Johnson Controls Company.

Early on Sunday, Ashwini was on way back home with her colleague after dinner, when the accident took place. The minor at the wheels was out celebrating his Class 12 exam results. He was driving at 200 kmph when the Porsche hit the bike of the two engineers.



Eyewitnesses said Ashwini was thrown about 20 feet in the air, Aneesh was also thrown and hit a parked car. Both died on the spot.

The teen got bail in record time. The police said efforts are on to try him as an adult. A case has been filed against his father. The pub that served him alcohol will be charged as well, the police have said. The minimum legal age for drinking in India is 25 years.