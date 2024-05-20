Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase Voting Live Updates: Polling Begins In 49 Seats

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates:
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting will be held in six states and two Union Territories (File)
Voters from 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls today.
Polling will be held for five parliamentary seats in Bihar, Jharkhand (3), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (7) and two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir (1) and Ladakh (1).
Key candidates contesting in the fifth phase include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Smriti Irani (Amethi), and Rajnath Singh (Lucknow).
From the Opposition, Congress's Rahul Gandhi is defending his mother Sonia Gandhi's bastion Raebareli, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah is fighting from Baramulla, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya is contesting from Saran, while Shiv Sena-UBT leader and Arvind Sawant is contesting from Mumbai South.
Here are LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 voting:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Arrives At Polling Booth
Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Tough Fight In Bengal
LOk Sabha Elections 5th Phase: What Akshay Kumar Said After Voting
Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: A Look At Richest And Poorest Candidates
Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Voters Queue Up Outside A Polling Booth In Jammu And Kashmir
Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Actor Akshay Kumar Votes In Mumbai
Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Farhan Akhtar, Sister Zoya Akhtar Vote In Mumbai
Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Numbers Game
Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Mayawati Votes
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati shows her inked finger after casting her vote for LokSabha Elections 2024 at a polling station in Lucknow.
Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav Votes
Shiv Sena candidate from South Mumbai, Yamini Jadhav shows the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote.
Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Businessman Anil Ambani Votes In Mumbai
Industrialist Anil Ambani casts his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, for the fifth phase of LokSabha Elections 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Voting Begins
Voting for 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories begins.
Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: PM Modi Urges Voters To Come Out In large Numbers