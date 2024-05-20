Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase Voting Live Updates: Polling Begins In 49 Seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting will be held in six states and two Union Territories (File)

Voters from 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls today.

Polling will be held for five parliamentary seats in Bihar, Jharkhand (3), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (7) and two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir (1) and Ladakh (1).

Key candidates contesting in the fifth phase include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Smriti Irani (Amethi), and Rajnath Singh (Lucknow).

From the Opposition, Congress's Rahul Gandhi is defending his mother Sonia Gandhi's bastion Raebareli, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah is fighting from Baramulla, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya is contesting from Saran, while Shiv Sena-UBT leader and Arvind Sawant is contesting from Mumbai South.

Here are LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 voting:

May 20, 2024 07:49 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Arrives At Polling Booth

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal arrives at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote for the fifth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/1Iv4YIJ5J9 - ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 07:48 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Tough Fight In Bengal

#ElectionsWithNDTV | In Bengal, a tough fight is on the cards on several seats, with Congress and CPM muscling into what was expected to be a straight fight between the BJP and the ruling TMC. @MickyGupta84 report. pic.twitter.com/FvNp4LePSe - NDTV (@ndtv) May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 07:48 (IST) LOk Sabha Elections 5th Phase: What Akshay Kumar Said After Voting

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar shows the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.



He says, "...I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter... pic.twitter.com/mN9C9dlvRD - ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 07:35 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: A Look At Richest And Poorest Candidates

🗳️#LokSabhaElections Phase 5️⃣ | A look at richest and poorest candidates



🔗https://t.co/LpfcFgneBI#ElectionsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/GJ515ZlMCj - NDTV (@ndtv) May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 07:35 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Voters Queue Up Outside A Polling Booth In Jammu And Kashmir

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Nowgam



JKNC's vice president Omar Abdullah, JKPC chairman Sajjad Gani Lone are the the key candidates from this constituency. pic.twitter.com/e4t9o47qN7 - ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 07:28 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Actor Akshay Kumar Votes In Mumbai

#ElectionsWithNDTV | Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote.

#LokSabhaElections2024 | (Video: ANI) pic.twitter.com/tYaJz6fqJd - NDTV (@ndtv) May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 07:26 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Rajnath Singh - Who Are The Key Candidates In 5th Phase



Polling for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election began today with voting taking place in 49 seats across six states and the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Polling for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election began today with voting taking place in 49 seats across six states and the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

May 20, 2024 07:24 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Farhan Akhtar, Sister Zoya Akhtar Vote In Mumbai



#ElectionsWithNDTV | Actor Farhan Akhtar and sister Zoya Akhtar arrive to cast their votes at Mount Mary Convent High School, Bandra West.



📍 Mumbai | #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/gPSZMbgDJ8 - NDTV (@ndtv) May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 07:23 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Numbers Game

🔴#ElectionsWithNDTV | Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Voting Begins⤵️



◆ 49 seats up for grabs in Phase 5

◆ Key contests in Amethi, Raebareli

◆ Voting in Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla today.

◆ The big fight is expected in the 7 seats of Bengal and the 13 seats of... pic.twitter.com/Q5hte3Gth6 - NDTV (@ndtv) May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 07:23 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Mayawati Votes

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati shows her inked finger after casting her vote for LokSabha Elections 2024 at a polling station in Lucknow.



May 20, 2024 07:21 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav Votes



Shiv Sena candidate from South Mumbai, Yamini Jadhav shows the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena candidate from South Mumbai, Yamini Jadhav shows the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote.



She faces a contest from Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and candidate Arvind Sawant. #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/RCCmM5ZBFN - ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 07:20 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Businessman Anil Ambani Votes In Mumbai



Industrialist Anil Ambani casts his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, for the fifth phase of LokSabha Elections 2024



#WATCH | Industrialist Anil Ambani casts his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, for the fifth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/2CpXIZ6I0l - ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 07:05 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: Voting Begins



Voting for 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories begins.



May 20, 2024 06:44 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 5th Phase: PM Modi Urges Voters To Come Out In large Numbers

As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I specially call upon women voters and young voters to exercise their franchise. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2024