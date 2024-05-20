Ashneer Grover Forces Comic To Drop Roast Video, Faces Social Media Heat

Ashneer Grover appeared in Shark Tank India season 1 (File)

Ashneer Grover, who shot to fame with his outspokenness on Shark Tank show, has once again landed in a controversy for allegedly asking a comedian to take down a roast show he was a part of.

Co-founder and ex managing director of fintech startup BharatPe, Ashneer Grover was frequenty embroiled in controversies when he appeared on Shark Tank India season one.

He recently appeared in a popular comedy show called 'Pretty Good Roast' hosted by comedian Aashish Solanki. In the roast, Solanki did some jokes on Ashneer Grover's removal from his own company BharatPe, a clip of which is now in wide circulation on social media.

The comedian revealed that the jokes didn't sit well with the guest and he asked his bits to be removed from the video. Later, Solanki also received a legal notice to take down the entire video. The comedian obliged.

"Friends, I have removed the Ep 5 of Pretty Good Roast. I don't have money to fight the legal battle. I had spent all of it on the show," comedian Ashish Solank said in a post on his Instagram.

"The response on previous episodes led us to believe our audience were ready for roast humor. However, it seems that some, especially those in power, are not quite there yet," he added.

The incident has sparked outrage among social media users who are calling out Ashneer Grover for his "doglapan" (duplicity), a word Ashneer Grover became popular for during Shark Tank, which also became the title of his book 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups'.

Soon after Shark Tank season 1 in 2022, Ashneer Grover and his wife were removed from BharatPe over allegation of funds misappropriation.

After his short TV stint, Ashneer Grover turned to content creation on social media and featured in Instagram reels, YouTube video and podcasts with several content creators. He once said that he has made more money creating content on social media then he did during his entrepreneurial journey.