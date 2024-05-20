ICMR Dietary Guidelines: Know How Much And When To Drink Tea And Coffee Safely

Tea and coffee should be consumed in moderation.

A healthy diet plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy mind and body. From your body's growth to performing day-to-day activities, you need all essential nutrients right from the beginning. However, with time dietary habits have changed drastically. Dependency on processed foods has increased, adulteration in food items and many changes in eating patterns have also been observed over the years. Highlighting the same, the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Nutrition shared a New Dietary Guidelines for Indians. It aims to highlight the need for essential nutrition and the crucial role of right nutrition.

Since tea and coffee are two major components of everyone's diet, the dietary guidelines also focus on consuming them correctly. Read on to know more details.

ICMR dietary guidelines: Know how much tea and coffee you should be consuming

Here are the important points from the guideline:

Both tea and coffee contain caffeine which can stimulate the central nervous system and induce physiological dependence. "A cup (150ml) of brewed coffee contains 80-120mg of caffeine, instant coffee contains 50-65mg and tea contains 30-65mg of caffeine," the guidelines mention. ICMR has advised consumption of not more than 300mg of caffeine per day. Tea and coffee should be consumed in moderation. Tannin present in these beverages can interfere with iron absorption in the body. Avoid drinking tea or coffee at least one hour before and after meals for adequate nutrient absorption. Excessive consumption of coffee can increase blood pressure and contribute to abnormal heartbeat. The guidelines also mention that excess coffee consumption is also linked with elevated levels of total and bad cholesterol levels and heart disease. Similarly, too much tea can also increase your total caffeine consumption.

However, tea can also offer a few health benefits. Tea contains flavonoids and antioxidants that are good for your heart and reduce the risk of several health conditions. Tea also contains theobromine and theophylline, which may help relax arteries and promote blood circulation.

ICMR recommends that these benefits of tea can be obtained when not prepared with milk and it should be consumed in moderation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.