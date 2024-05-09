Top Medical Body ICMR Dietary Guidelines 2024: Links Major Diseases In India To Unhealthy Diet

The dietary guidelines for Indians have been curated by a team of experts (Photo Credit: iStock)

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently revised the dietary guidelines for Indians to provide healthier diet and lifestyle recommendations, ensuring dietary and nutritional requirements for people of all ages. According to the report, released on Wednesday (May 8, 2024), a proper diet diversity will also help prevent non-communicable diseases. It also stated that an estimated 56.4 percent of total diseases in India are linked to unhealthy diets, reads a PTI report. Hence, as a measure of control, the medical body released 17 dietary guidelines to meet the requirements of essential nutrients to prevent health issues including obesity and diabetes.

"A significant proportion of premature deaths can be averted by following a healthy lifestyle," stated the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), adding that an increase in the consumption of processed foods, along with decreased physical activities may limit access to diverse foods, exacerbate micronutrient deficiencies and overweight issues.

The PTI report further reads that the dietary guidelines for Indians have been curated by a team of experts, led by Dr Hemalatha R, Director, ICMR-NIN. These dietary guidelines have undergone several scientific reviews and revisions over the years.

Major Dietary Suggestions As Per The ICMR Dietary Guidelines 2024:

Tip 1. The NIN recommends restricting salt intake, using oils and fat in moderation, doing proper exercise, and minimizing intake of sugar and ultra-processed foods.

Tip 2. It suggests adopting a healthy lifestyle to prevent obesity and reading information on food labels to make informed and healthy food choices.

Tip 3. A balanced diet should provide not more than 45 percent calories from cereals, and millets and up to 15 percent of calories from pulses, beans, and meat. The rest of the calories should come from nuts, vegetables, fruits, and milk.

Tip 4. Low intake of essential nutrients can disrupt metabolism and increase the risk of insulin resistance and associated disorders from a young age.

"Through the DGIs, we emphasize that the most logical, sustainable, and long-term solution to all forms of malnutrition is ensuring the availability, accessibility, and affordability of nutrient-rich foods while promoting consumption of diverse foods. The guidelines contain in them scientific evidence-based information that would facilitate the attainment of goals stated in the National Nutrition Policy," explained the Director of ICMR-NIN.