India Deploys AI To Predict The Next Pandemic: Indian Council Of Medical Research Launches New Pathogen Detection Tool

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched a new, technologically advanced tool to predict zoonotic diseases. Under the National One Health Mission, the research body plans to target environmental causes of diseases in humans, and make use of AI effectively to track their spread. This can prove especially helpful to predict future pandemics through the smart use of technology and offer solutions. The main reason behind ICMR's initiative is to focus on the intersection of human, animal, and environmental health as a whole and make plans accordingly to deal with the fallout.

There are various zoonotic diseases that spread in India, which emphasise the need for being prepared to deal with an outbreak. This move aims to shift the tone from reactive measures to predictive surveillance that can be implemented to integrate healthcare and environmental monitoring.

The Predictive AI Tool

The ICMR predictive AI system works by utilising specific genomes that need to be surveilled for each strain of viral and bacterial sources. In addition, it also processes big data and early warning signals from various regions and can offer specific advantages for authorities that can help them prepare in advance and avoid big disease outbreaks. According to the National Centre of Diseases and the Manual of Zoonotic Diseases of Public Health Importance, the following zoonotic diseases pose public health risks. And the predictive AI-tool filter out information based on the signs and symptoms they manifest, and even help with tracking the spread of these diseases.

Viral Diseases That Pose A Threat To The Public

Nipah Virus Disease - There were recurrent outbreaks in Kerala, and there is a high fatality rate for this disease.

Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) - It is endemic in Karnataka and neighbouring states and poses a significant threat as it can spread tick-borne haemorrhagic fever.

Japanese Encephalitis (JE) - There are seasonal outbreaks in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam.

Dengue and Chikungunya - The mosquito-borne illness is prevalent and gives widespread arboviral infections with a high transmission rate.

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) - There are sporadic outbreaks in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Zika Virus Disease - It was detected in Kerala and Maharashtra.

Avian Influenza (H5N1, H5N8, H9N2) - The source is poultry-linked, with outbreaks that can spread if not curtailed.

Rabies - There is a persistent burden, especially in rural areas.

Mpox (Monkeypox) - This is an emerging zoonotic viral infection.

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2) - The multiple strains of this disease are of zoonotic origin, and it had a significant global impact.

Bacterial Diseases

Bacterial zoonotic diseases take hold of the host body when they are is possible interaction between humans and infected animals, especially through direct contact with their food, water or bodily fluids. When the source of the infections are from bacterial strains, then the possible diseases it can cause are as follows:

Anthrax - There were outbreaks in tribal and rural communities linked to livestock.

Plague - It is rare but a potential re-emergence risk (last major outbreak in 1994).

Leptospirosis - This is common in flood-prone states (Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra).

Brucellosis - It is common and an occupational hazard for dairy and livestock workers.

Listeriosis - This disease poses a foodborne zoonotic risk.

Zoonotic Tuberculosis (Mycobacterium bovis) - It can be found in cattle reservoirs.

Parasitic Diseases

These diseases are primarily caused due to parasites, and they can infect people when they jump from animals to humans through cross-contamination. The diseases caused can be:

Leishmaniasis (Kala-azar) - It is endemic in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Toxoplasmosis - It is widespread and linked to cats and contaminated food.

Cysticercosis and Taeniasis - These diseases can emerge from pork-related parasitic infections.

Echinococcosis (Hydatid Disease) - This disease is linked to dogs and livestock.

Trypanosomiasis - There is a risk of sporadic zoonotic transmission.

The long list of these zoonotic diseases and their respective impact in the states of India signals that there is a growing need to integrate healthcare and environmental monitoring.

Why It Matters To India?

The global pandemic of coronavirus offered lessons that need to be taken into consideration to ensure the next global pandemic doesn't take as many lives.

There are past epidemics that serve as a reminder to tailor healthcare approaches for better patient outcomes.

There is a potential to reduce the economic and health impact when zoonotic diseases spread, as they pose public health risks.

India's leadership in AI-driven public healthcare infrastructure can pool in resources and the advantages that technology can offer to save as many lives as possible during an outbreak.

Why It Matters Globally?

There are specific reasons why using predictive AI tools matters, as it can lead to the following:

To reduce the global spread of zoonotic diseases that can be spread through international travel and transport services.

According to the World Health Organization, there are other countries like Germany, China, the United States, Portugal, and Singapore that are using AI for epidemic preparedness.

India's approach to integrating AI effectively to control the spread of zoonotic diseases can strengthen global health security.

Challenges And Next Steps

With any technological advancement, especially the integration of AI into healthcare, specifically in predicting the spread of zoonotic diseases, there are challenges that it can pose. These challenges can be:

Data privacy as it is going to handle sensitive medical data about patients and healthcare treatments offered for treatment.

The implementation requires a high-speed internet and a tech-savvy approach, and the establishment of proper infrastructure to use it effectively.

There may be ethical concerns involved, as AI is programmed to perform a function by a human, and it can introduce unconscious bias into the algorithm used for data filtering.

There is a high chance that, through its frequent use and perfecting its predictability efforts, the tool could hold value.

The ICMR and One Health Mission predictive AI tool is a result of India's proactive stance to deal with the emergence of various zoonotic diseases and their healthcare impact. But to perfect its predictability, there is a need for continued investment in AI to refine it for the betterment of public health.

