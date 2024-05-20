Fact Check: Message Claiming Women With Nail Polish Won't Be Allowed To Vote Is Fake

Message claiming that women can't vote if they wear nail polish is fake

A viral WhatsApp forward telling women voters that they won't be allowed to vote if they have nail polish on their fingernails is fake. BOOM reached out to an Election Commission of India (ECI) official who rubbished the viral forward.

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha 2024 was held in several states today, with the last two phases scheduled for May 25 and June 1. Meanwhile, votes will be counted on June 4.

The viral message reads, "Attention to All Ladies, Please remove Nail polish from fingers or else you will not be allowed to Vote".

BOOM also received the viral message on its WhatsApp number - 7700906588 - inquiring about its authenticity.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral message is fake and that the ECI has not announced any rules for women voters to remove nail polish before voting.

We reached out to ECI joint director Anuj Chandak, who dismissed the viral message and said it was fake. Mr Chadak further told BOOM, "Indelible ink is applied to the skin and nail both."

Two of BOOM's fact-checkers also independently confirmed with polling booth officials that the viral message was fake when they went to vote. Additionally, there are no recent ECI guidelines that say that voters with nail polish will not be allowed to exercise their franchise.

We also found several examples of women voters voting in the Lok Sabha election 2024 with nail polish on their fingernails.

The polling process by ECI can be seen below:

(This story was originally published by BOOM, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)