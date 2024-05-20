Video: Woman's Napkin Note To 'Cute' Man On Flight Leads To 10-Year Friendship, IndiGo Reacts

The video accumulated more than 1 million likes and over 29 million views.

A heartwarming video capturing an unexpected friendship between two strangers on an IndiGo flight is going viral on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows how the friendship between Siddhi Chokhani and Shubham Pille began on a flight and has endured for a decade since. The video opens to show Ms Chokhani facing the camera while sitting in her seat on the flight, and the text insert appears on the screen. It reads, "I found a cute guy on the flight. As the video progresses, it shows Mr Pille seated in front of Ms Chokhani and using his phone. Ms Chokhani then pens a cute note on a napkin and passes it to him.

"You're cute," the note read. It also included her phone number. Mr Pille, after reading the note, then wrote something on the napkin and returned it to her with a smile. His message read, "Just like you".

The video was shared on Instagram just a few days back with the caption, "A decade and counting".

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1 million likes and over 29 million views. It also caught the attention of IndiGo Airlines. "Who knew that a chance meeting at 30,000 feet could lead to a friendship that soars even higher? Here's to the unexpected connections that make life's journey truly remarkable. Cheers to many more adventures together!" the airlines wrote in the comments.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, users were amused by the unpredictability of life and the joy of meeting genuine people along the way. Some even expressed surprise that the duo did not end up together romantically.

Also Read | Woman Finds "Oily Frothy Liquid" In Ice Cream Ordered From Zepto, Company Reacts

"I wish someone gets inspired and does this to me," wrote one user. "Let sudden things happen. All are strangers anyways," said another.

"Why I never find such 'cute guy' in flights that I catch?" wrote a third user. "Finally I learnt a very important trick from reel. definitely gonna try," expressed another.

"Bro was called Cute and Friendzoned," jokingly said one user. "That's like getting approached by a company yet getting hired for associate position," added another.