Woman Finds 'Oily Frothy Liquid' In Ice Cream Ordered From Zepto, Company Reacts

The user criticised Zepto for likely not keeping their freezer powered on.

The usage of food delivery applications has increased significantly in recent times. As our lives have become fast-paced, it serves as a convenient option and helps save time. However, there have also been growing issues regarding quality, late delivery, wrong delivery, and misplaced items. Now, one such incident has come to light and has sparked concern about the food service industry. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a woman claimed she found "oily frothy liquid" in ice cream she ordered from the e-commerce platform Zepto.

X user Dr Nandita Iyer posted a picture of the "liquid" she encountered in the ice cream she ordered online. "Wonder what Amul is adding to their ice creams these days. Ordered Amul vanilla gold from @ZeptoNow and opened it instantly. An oily frothy liquid has separated out. Gross stuff," Dr Iyer wrote. She further criticised Zepto for likely not keeping their freezer powered on, resulting in the spoiled product. "Also, this Zepto store isn't keeping its freezer powered on for sure," she added.

Take a look at the post below:

Wonder what Amul is adding to their ice creams these days. Ordered Amul vanilla gold from @ZeptoNow and opened it instantly. An oily frothy liquid has separated out. Gross stuff.



Also, this Zepto store isn't keeping its freezer powered on for sure. pic.twitter.com/Hs0gDB8pua — Dr Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) May 18, 2024

The post quickly went viral, sparking furry of comments. Zepto also took cognizance of the complaint and responded immediately to the tweet. "Hi, We regret this unpleasant experience. Could you please DM us your registered contact details or order ID? Our team will shortly get in touch with you," the e-commerce platform tweeted.

"Already wasted 5 mins interacting with customer service on chat and alerted them that your storage of frozen food is not right. May be a food inspector needs to pay the stores a visit," Dr Iyer responded.

Already wasted 5 mins interacting with customer service on chat and alerted them that your storage of frozen food is not right. May be a food inspector needs to pay the stores a visit — Dr Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) May 18, 2024

Meanwhile, in the comments section, users shared their own experiences. "When I kept it in freezer for quite some time..there was a translucent ice cream that I saw... I realised it's because of vegetables oil..if you see ingredients vegetable oil is a big chunk," wrote one user.

"The last 3 times I ordered dairy from Zepto I had food poisioning (in Mumbai) - 3 times in a row! Have stopped ordering fresh goods from them now despite how fast and good the service is, just can't risk it. Zepto clearly expanded too fast and don't have chilled storage capacity," shared another.

Also Read | Pregnant Zomato Customer Gets Non-Veg Thali Instead Of Veg, Company Reacts

"Exact same experience with Amul gold vanilla ice cream ordered via Zepto. Surprisingly the regular Amul ice cream turned out fine," commented a third user.

"Had ordered milk which split after boiling. Zepto wanted pics of the packet (who keeps them?!) so no refund. The next time it happened and I sent pics they said "need real time pics or videos". Is it standard practice to take videos of boiling milk? But thankfully got a refund," shared another user.