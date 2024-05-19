Pregnant Zomato Customer Gets Non-Veg Thali Instead Of Veg, Company Reacts

Mr Siddharth's post prompted a response from Zomato Care.

The usage of food delivery applications has increased significantly in recent times. As our lives have become fast-paced, it serves as a convenient option and helps save time. However, there have also been growing issues regarding quality, late delivery, wrong delivery, and misplaced items. Recently, one such incident has come to light where a person was delivered non-veg food, instead of the veg one. Taking to X on Saturday, Bengaluru resident Shobhit Siddharth shared about the troubling incident with Zomato.

In his post, Mr Siddharth shared that he had ordered a paneer thali, however, he ended up receiving a chicken thali. He also revealed that the vegetarian thali was for his pregnant wife. "Zomato care to explain why a non veg thali was sent when the order was of paneer thali, how do you expect a vegetarian to eat chicken, care to explain, that also she is a pregnant lady, what if things could have gone wrong?" Mr Siddharth wrote while sharing a screenshot of his Zomato order and a picture of the food he received.

@zomato@zomatocare@TOIIndiaNews@BangaloreMirror Zomato care to explain why a non veg thali was sent when the order was of paneer thali, how do you expect a vegetarian to eat chicken, care to explain, that also she is a pregnant lady, what if things could have gone wrong? pic.twitter.com/a2eyg8NkoI — Shobhit Siddharth (@shobhitsid) May 18, 2024

Mr Siddharth's post quickly went viral and even prompted a response from Zomato Care. "We make amends for this mix-up and understand how distressing it must've been for you. We take your dietary preferences very seriously and would never intend to disrespect them. Please allow us some time to get this checked and we will get back to you via call or email," the food-delivering company said.

We make amends for this mix-up and understand how distressing it must've been for you. We take your dietary preferences very seriously and would never intend to disrespect them. Please allow us some time to get this checked and we will get back to you via call or email. — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) May 18, 2024

In a follow-up post, Zomato added, "We discussed your recent bumpy experience via call and gave you the best resolution from our end. If you need more help, holla at us! Thank you for being patient throughout". However, in response to this, Mr Siddharth wrote, "The resolution promised has not been fulfilled yet, and neither I have received the promised email, so no, you have not done anything so far".

The restaurant also reacted to the incident. "Dear Shobhit, We deeply regret the inconvenience. Be assured that we will promptly resolve your issue. Kindly DM us with your contact number. Our Customer Support team will be happy to do the needful," the eatery said.

Meanwhile, this is not an isolated incident. Earlier, a man from Pune had ordered paneer biryani via Zomato, however, he ended up finding a chicken piece in his meal. In the post, the man claimed that he found a chicken piece in a paneer biryani he ordered from PK Biryani House in Karve Nagar, Pune. He mentioned that he managed to get a refund for the same. However, he stated that the incident hurt his "sentiments" as he is a vegetarian.