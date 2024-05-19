PM Modi Says Opposition Plays Communal, Casteist Politics In Garb Of Secularism

"When I say 100 per cent, it means true social justice," PM Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the Opposition's allegation of communal politics against the BJP on its head, telling NDTV that the Opposition is not only communal but their politics is also riddled with casteist and vote-bank ideas. "This is how they run their politics... I have thought sometimes that I should be careful... But now I think whether I'm labelled communal or not, no matter what anyone says about me, I will expose their sins," he told NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia.

Citing examples, he said his motto is "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas". "Say I have given benefits to a village of 100 families. Then do not ask who belongs to what community, which caste, who has relatives linked to whom and who bribed someone," he said.

When it comes to social welfare, his idea is saturation -- "100 per cent", he said -- pointing to his oft-repeated remark that there should be "no discrimination in governance".

"When I say 100 per cent, it means true social justice... true secularism. No one has any grounds for complaint," he said, asserting this is the reason why people have faith in his governance.

Referring to the scheme to distribute free vegetables to 80 crore people, he said, "I never said give him and not him. I'll never do that".

As for the Opposition, "They even raided the SC/ST OBC reservation issue for votes. They support vote jihad... all in the garb of secularism. I want to take off that mask show everyone how they are extremely communal," PM Modi said.

Even an Opposition party's manifesto claims that contracts will be awarded on basis of religion. "But how can you do it? Suppose one has to build a bridge. One then has to check who has the expertise and experience and resources... If that is awarded on the basis of religion, what will happen to my country?"

In the wide-ranging interview, PM Modi rubbished the Opposition claim that the NDA will change the constitution once they have a majority over 400 seats.

"First things first, there are already 400 seats, from 2019 to 2024, under the leadership of the BJP. NDA had won 360 seats and NDA-plus has consistently been above 400," he said. "Linking 400 seats and Constitution is stupidity. The issue is they don't want the House to function," he added.