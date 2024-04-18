Cyber Security Expert From Mumbai Creates Guinness Record For Rotating Puzzle In Soap Bubble

The 25-year-old is now the official holder of five Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records (GWR) frequently showcases many achievements accomplished by individuals worldwide. One recent highlight features a cyber security expert from Mumbai who bagged a world record for achieving a remarkable feat - rotating a puzzle inside a soap bubble. Taking to Instagram, the official account of GWR posted a video of Chinmay Prabhu, who achieved the unique title in a mere 32.69 seconds. The clip shows Mr Prabhu skillfully creating a sizable bubble on a tabletop before delicately inserting the rotating puzzle and swiftly solving it efficiently.

"Fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle tetrahedron in a soap bubble 32.69 seconds Chinmay Prabhu India," GWR wrote on Instagram while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below:

In the short clip, Mr Prabhu creates a giant bubble on a table/ he then places the rotating puzzle inside the bubble and effortlessly solves it.

GWR shared the video just a few hours ago. Since then, it has amassed more than 67,000 likes and over 1.7 million views. In the comments section, users praised Mr Prabhu for his remarkable feat.

"Made a record in a unique way... pride of India," wrote one user. "Guinness Book of world records finally you brought something new and difficult," expressed another.

"I've seen plenty of rotating puzzle related record (one handed, blindfolded, solve with feet) but this is too eccentric for me," commented a third user. "The imagination is more important than talent," said one user.

Meanwhile, according to his social media bio, the 25-year-old is now the official holder of five Guinness World Records. Mr Prabhu's GWR titles include, 'Fastest to solve pyraminx in freefall', 'Most pyraminx solved underwater' and 'Most pyraminx solved on a bicycle'.

"Beyond just solving cubes, I've pioneered the fusion of speedcubing with various adrenaline-fueled activities like swimming, cycling, and even skydiving, aiming to ignite a global interest in the sport," Mr Prabhu's website read.

"Representing India at Romania's Got Talent was a thrilling opportunity to showcase the excitement and skill of speedcubing to a broader audience, furthering my mission to spread its appeal worldwide," it added.