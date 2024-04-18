Stanford Alum Compares Bengaluru And Mumbai, Asks Users 'Which Would You Bet On?'

The post accumulated more than 112,000 views and several likes.

Every now and then, several entrepreneurs and working professionals often list down which cities they prefer to settle in. This never-ending debate often garners mixed reactions, with each individual detailing the pros and cons of various cities. Now, once again, an X user has triggered a discussion on the microblogging site after making a comparison between Bengaluru and Mumbai. Natasha Malpani Oswal, who is an alumna of Stanford University, said that she has been shuffling between the cities. In her post, she shared her thoughts, made a comparison between Mumbai and Bengaluru and asked her followers which city would they bet on.

"Bangalore's startup/vc community is doing a great job of creating hype + then turning it into a self-fulfilling prophecy of growth.The city is an upcoming centre of power as paper wealth converts to real money- but it's still early as the city transitions from town to thriving metropolis," Ms Oswal wrote.

"bombay, on the other hand, with its multigenerational wealth feels like it's past its prime, but its not going to go down without a fight, and is clawing its way back to its glory days," she added.

"The cities reflect the ages & ideologies of their residents: idealism v/s the establishment. Which would you bet on?" she concluded.

Ms Oswal shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 112,000 views and several likes. X users flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

"Mumbai is the OG Growth story and will continue to dominate for centuries," wrote one user. "Bombay is like that 300 year old castle which stands strong and will continue to stand strong, has only lost shine. Bangalore is a new expressway which will have potholes in 3 rainy seasons, and they will keep rebuilding 5-10 years," shared another.

"I recently moved from Mumbai to Mysuru and don't miss it one bit. Highly overrated competitive not in a good way expensive polluted oversaturated. The few times I've returned since I've realised Mumbai is just one giant shopping mall. Devoid of organic character & public good," expressed a third.

"Like it or not, Bangalore will be growing even more for atleast a decade. Mumbai has barely invested in the future (like EVs) and a lot of talent in finance, design and even liberal arts has shifted from Mumbai to Bangalore with no plans to go back," commented another.

"Bangalore's energy is contagious - hustle is undeniable. But Bombay's resilience is something else - the city's got deep roots & isn't afraid to reinvent. Short-term, Bangalore's disruption might edge it out. But Bombay's got that X-factor... who knows what it'll pull out next!" said one user.