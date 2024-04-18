Woman Enters Crowded Delhi Bus Wearing A Bikini, Gets Mixed Reactions Online

Some users criticised the woman's attire, while others came in support

A video showing a woman in a bikini riding a crowded bus in Delhi has created a stir online. The clip captures reactions from other passengers, with some appearing surprised and others seemingly indifferent. The video has mixed reactions from social media users, with some calling the outfit inappropriate for public transportation, while others defend the woman's right to choose her attire.

The viral video surfaced on X. In the clip, the woman wearing a bikini boards the bus, prompting another female passenger standing nearby to relocate. As the footage continues, another passenger decides to vacate his seat and move away from the woman.

However, NDTV could not verify the authenticity of this viral video.

Since being shared online, the video has collected thousands of views on X and several reactions from internet users. Some users criticised the woman's attire, while others came in support. Many users are questioning whether measures can be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Maybe she was trying to follow the 'get ready with me' trend on the bus," an X user joked.

"Why? What the heck is this?" questioned another user on X.

"It is her body and her choice. Leave her alone," argued a third.

"That's it, I have seen everything on X. It's exhausting," wrote a fourth.

"I am sick of this. No civic sense," the fifth user commented on X.

There has been no official reaction from the authorities.

Meanwhile, a similar incident took place in Delhi Metro after a woman was spotted wearing a bra and a miniskirt and travelling in Delhi Metro. The clip created a stir online and many people questioned her bold clothing choices, while others said that she is inspired by fashion influencer Uorfi Javed.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) later issued a statement urging commuters to follow "social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society".



