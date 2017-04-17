Clashes Across Kashmir As Students Protest Police Action At College

Around 70 students were injured in the protests in the Kashmir Valley.

I hope @MehboobaMufti has thought through the implications of mass student protests across the valley. This is a deeply worrying situation. https://t.co/P5hgLqxqDI — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 17, 2017

Why could all colleges/universities not have been closed for a few days after the Pulwama clashes? Is @MehboobaMufti not alert to situation? https://t.co/K0rkqS26dY — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 17, 2017

The student protests had started in Srinagar and then spread across the Valley.

The simmering unrest in Kashmir Valley flared up again today as widespread clashes between students and the police swept many of its colleges and Universities. The violence was triggered in Srinagar following a day-long protest over Saturday's police action at a college in Shopian. Within hours it spread to neighbouring areas like Tral and Sopore.As teenagers in school uniform and women students wearing white headscarves joined the protesters, chanting anti-India slogans and throwing stones, the police reacted with batons and tear gas. Sources said around 70 students were injured in the clashes.On Saturday, 50 students -- many of them women -- were injured as the police entered the college to hunt for men they said were involved in the violence during the by-elections in Srinagar. Following the police action, the Kashmir University Students' Union, a banned organisation, had called for protests in all colleges and universities.By mid-morning today, violence was reported from at least four institutions in the Valley - including the Kashmir University and the Women's College in Srinagar and colleges in Tral and Sopore.As the ruling People's Democratic Party called for action against the policemen involved, former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah let loose a series of barbs at the government:Tension has been simmering in the Valley since the elections to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9 - around 200 incidents of violence were reported that day following a poll boycott call by separatists. Eight men had died and around 100 securitymen were injured in the violence.On Saturday, videos were circulated that allegedly showed a vendor shot dead by securitymen. Another video showed a young man being tied to an army jeep as a human shield against stone-throwing protesters.The unrest in educational institutions comes as the state police face one of most difficult challenges -raids by terrorists at the houses of several policemen in south Kashmir. The state police chief has issued an advisory asking his men to avoid visiting their homes in the wake of attacks. The opposition has called it a total collapse of law and order.