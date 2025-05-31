Advertisement
Fresh Snowfall Blankets Higher Reaches Of Kashmir

Snowfall was recorded in Tulail and Razdan Top areas of Gurez valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Fresh Snowfall Blankets Higher Reaches Of Kashmir
Fresh snowfall covers the landscape at Razdan Pass, in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Srinagar:

Several areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Saturday while the plains were lashed by rain.

Snowfall was recorded in Tulail and Razdan Top areas of Gurez valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, Peer Ki Gali in south Kashmir's Shopian, Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway and some other areas in the higher reaches, officials said.

They said the authorities have closed the Bandipora-Gurez road as a precautionary measure in the wake of snowfall.

The plains of the valley, including Srinagar, were lashed by rain.

The inclement weather caused temperatures to drop across Kashmir.

While the minimum temperature went down by up to 3 degrees, the maximum temperature on Friday was 3-5 degrees below normal, the meteorological department said.

It said there is a possibility of widespread light to moderate rain or thundershowers with light snow over the higher reaches over the next 24 hours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Jammu And Kashmir, Snowfall In Jammu And Kashmir, Snowfall In Jammu And Kashmir News
