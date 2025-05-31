6,000 People, 4 Bunkers: NDTV Ground Report From J&K's Poonch

The air is silent in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, but it is not peace. A valley that once rang with prayer and children's laughter stands as a remnant of Pakistani shelling. In Kasbah, Shahpur and Kirni villages, close to the Line of Control (LoC), bunkers have become the only true currency of safety.

In the wake of the Pakistani shelling, questions are resurfacing over the fate of previously sanctioned bunkers. Despite the central government having allocated over Rs 400 crore in recent years for the construction of bunkers to safeguard border residents, many villagers say the promised shelters remain either incomplete or missing. Home Minister Amit Shah's recent announcement to undertake large-scale bunker construction has offered a glimmer of hope to communities long exposed to cross-border hostilities.

In the weeks following Pakistan's artillery shelling in May, described by Mr Shah as the worst since Independence, the civilian population of Poonch has taken refuge not in faith, but in concrete shelters.

The villages of Kasbah, Shahpur and Kirni lie just 500 metres from the Pakistani village also named Kirni. These settlements have borne the brunt of intense shelling in recent months. Every family here has a story of loss and of nights spent in bunkers.

When NDTV's crew arrived at the "Zero Line," they were greeted not with demands for education, water, or roads, but a single plea repeated by villagers: "Humein bunker chahiye" (We need a bunker).

In any other part of India, such a demand would be surreal. In Poonch, it is as basic as asking for food or shelter.

Mr Shah recently announced a major government push to construct new bunkers in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts. More than Rs 400 crore have already been spent since 2018, resulting in the construction of over 9,500 bunkers. Poonch MLA Ajaz Ahmed Jan, however, feels that more need to be built.

"We need a permanent solution. We have been raising this issue since Independence. From 1947 to 2025, the need for permanent bunkers has been voiced repeatedly. Yet here we are, with just four bunkers in a village of 6,000 people," Mr Jan said, speaking to NDTV from inside one of the few functioning bunkers in Kirni, which ironically, was constructed on the side where Pakistani shells land when it should have been on the reverse slope.

Jan said the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had ordered an audit of bunker construction five months ago after repeated complaints, but the district administration has yet to submit a report.

Mr Jan produced a letter from the Chief Minister's Office dated November 22 last year, addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, demanding action. "Till date, no work has been done. The letter was acknowledged. That's all."

A 70-year-old resident, speaking with NDTV, recalled, "From 1965 till today, there have been bullets and shelling on this border. Home Minister says people had to flee only after 1947. But we have been living under the shadow of bullets all our lives."

In one of the bunkers, there's no electricity. Water has to be carried from 300 metres away. The space, built to accommodate five people, regularly holds more than fifteen when shelling begins.

In his visit to Poonch, Home Minister Shah delivered a strong message. "Pakistan targeted the civilian areas in J&K, and Poonch suffered the most damage. For the first time, firing was done on Poonch post-independence...The entire world is condemning the attack by Pakistan...The Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply by destroying nine Pakistani air bases, and as a result, they had to come forward for a ceasefire," he said.

He announced a relief package for damaged homes and religious sites. Government jobs were given to the families of those killed.

