After Major's Death In Kashmir, Army Chief's 'Anti-National' Warning To Locals

A day after four soldiers - among them an army major - died in Kashmir, Army Chief Bipin Rawat indicted it was time terror was controlled from the grassroot level in Kashmir. The army, he said, was not getting support from the local population despite conducting "people-friendly operations". At a time the terrorists have migrated to villages, "harsher measures" were needed to control the local boys."We request local population... people who have picked up arms, who are local boys, need to either drop weapons or they will be treated as anti-nationals and dealt with accordingly," General Rawat said. "We request the parents of these boys to counsel them... We will have to continue with harsher measures, will target them if need be."General Rawat's warning also comes after Kashmir witnessed five-month-long protests following the death of HIzbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani.