A video by Indian YouTuber Kash Chaudhary is going viral on social media after he took viewers on a tour of a beautiful village in England. The village is Bourton-on-the-Water, in the Cotswolds. Kash was completely charmed by what he saw. In the video, he shows luxury cars worth crores parked outside homes, yet people live quiet lives close to nature, with no showing off and no divide between rich and poor.

People live in silence; only birds can be heard

Kash explains that this is not a tourist spot made only for visitors. Ordinary people in England live here. There are green trees and plants all around, and outside almost every home there are expensive and royal cars like Mercedes. Despite that, there is remarkable peace across the village.

He says, "It is so silent here that only my vlogging voice can be heard. As you walk through the lanes, you will only hear birds chirping. People here do not like noise at all, so they prefer to live peacefully without disturbing anyone."

Watch the video here:

No rich-poor divide; all homes look the same

The biggest special feature of the village is the design of its homes. Almost every house looks the same. The stone on the walls, the bricks, the colour of the roofs, the boundaries and even the colour of the gates are all similar. Behind this is a special government rule, and the thoughtful approach of the local people.

Explaining the reason, Kash says, "They believe that if one person has 10 crore, another has 20 crore and another has 10 lakh, and everyone starts building different kinds of houses as they wish, the beauty and identity of the village will be lost. The government has made it clear that you can build a small house or a big one, but its style and look must match the village."

A village does not mean backwards; it means a peaceful life

Usually, when we hear the word village, an image of poverty or backwardness comes to mind. But this village in England completely changes that thinking. Even people who live in big cities like London come here at weekends to spend peaceful moments.

The video sparked a lively discussion on social media, with many users sharing nostalgic and contrasting views about life in Indian villages. One user commented, "Well said, gaon ka matlab garibi nahi hota" (A village does not necessarily mean poverty). Another wrote, "Bhaiya, hum log jo hazaaron-lakhon rupaye dekar dekhna chahte the, woh aap free mein dikha diye" (Brother, you showed us for free what many of us would have spent thousands to see). Drawing comparisons with the West, a user remarked, "India ke to city ya mega city bhi itne saaf nahi hain jitne England ke village" (Even India's cities and megacities are not as clean as villages in England). Meanwhile, another user reflected on India's transformation over the years, saying, "Hamara India kitna badal gaya, pehle bilkul is tarah ka dikhta tha" (India has changed so much; it once looked just like this).