Dangal In China: Aamir Khan's Film Crosses $100 Million Mark

Aamir Khan'shas set a new record worldwide. The film, which released across 9,000 theatres in China earlier this month, is being loved by everyone and has now collected over 649 crore at the Chinese box office. "#Dangal crosses $ 100 million in China... Week 3: Fri: $ 6.02 mn Sat: $ 16.16 mn Total: $ 100.69 million [649.03 cr] HUMONGOUS ACHIEVEMENT," reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh., directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has already leveled up to the status of S S Rajamouli's, by becoming the second Indian film to breach the 1,000 crore mark worldwide . The film earned over Rs. 200 crore in China within first week of its release, thereby emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film in China. Dangal opened at the Beijing Film Festival in China this year . It later released as, which meansis based on the life of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (portrayed by Aamir Khan), who taught wrestling to his daughters- Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. The film, which released around Christmas last year, won four awards at the 62nd Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Action and Best Actor (Aamir Khan). Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played the role of Phogat sisters in the movie and Sakshi Tanwar featured as Mahavir Singh Phogat's wife.In India,was declared tax-free in six states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh- to promote ',' a campaign aimed to reduce selective abortion of females, to protect and educate girls.