Tripura Board Results 2025 Declared: Check Class 10 & 12 Scores

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. TBSE has announced Class 10 and Class 12 exam results for 2025. Students can check their scores at tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov Original mark sheets will be available at schools after provisional online score

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) examination results for 2025 today. Students can now check their scores on the official websites: tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in.

To access your results, you will need to enter your roll number. Remember that the online scorecards are provisional, so be sure to collect your original mark sheets from your school when they become available.

For the latest updates and direct links to the results, keep an eye on the official TBSE websites.

The Tripura Board results for 2025 will include the student's name, date of birth, roll number, parent's name, school name, subject codes, individual subject scores, total marks, and other relevant details.

Also Read | Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Results (Out) LIVE 2025: TBSE Direct Link Here

The Class 10th exams were conducted from February 25 to March 18, and the Class 12th exams from February 24 to March 22.

Following the results declaration, students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools. Distribution of Class 10th, 12th, and Madrasa exam mark sheets will take place at the board office on May 31st and June 1st, from 11 AM to 5 PM.

If you're unable to download your Tripura Board result, you can easily check your TBSE Class 10 and 12 results through a simple SMS service. Here's how to do it:



For Class 10 (Madhyamik) Students:

1. Open your SMS app.

2. Type: TBSE10 <space> Your Roll Number.

3. Send it to: 7738299899.

For Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Students:

1. Open your SMS app.

2. Type: TBSE12 <space> Your Roll Number.

3. Send it to: 7738299899.