TSBE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is going to announce the Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) examination results for 2025 today at 12:00 PM. Students can access their scorecards on the official websites: [tbresults.tripura.gov.in] and [tbse.tripura.gov.in](http://tbse.tripura.gov.in).
To view the results, students will need to enter their roll number and roll code. The online scorecards will be provisional; students should collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools once they are available.
For the latest updates and direct links to the results, students are advised to regularly check the official TBSE websites. Additionally, results are also available on the NDTV Education page by entering the roll number and other required details.
Website where students can check their results:
tbresults.tripura.gov.in
Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Steps To Download
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Tripura Board.
Step 2: Select the TBSE result portal link.
Step 3: Click on the Tripura Class 10/12 result link.
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.
Step 5: Sign in using your roll number and other required details.
Step 6: Download the marksheet for future reference.
How To Check Tripura Board Exam Results on NDTV's Results Page?
NDTV has launched a special page to assist all students who appeared for the state board exams this year.
Steps to check the results:
Step 1: Visit the NDTV results page.
Step 2: Select the tab specifying results for Class 10 and Class 12.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details in the provided space.
Step 4: Click "Submit" to view your result on the screen.
Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2024
The number of students who registered for the Class 12 exams in 2024 was 27,627. The overall pass percentage of students who qualified in the Class 12 exams was 79.27%. The pass percentage for Class 10 in 2023 was 83.20%, while for Class 12 in 2022, it was 91.07%.
TBSE Results 2025 LIVE: Madrasa Fazil and Madrasa Alim exam results
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is also announcing the Madrasa Fazil and Madrasa Alim exam results for 2025 today, alongside the Class 10 and 12 results.
TBSE Results 2025 LIVE: What the Results Page Will Look Like
TSBE Results 2025 LIVE: Supplementary exam
Students who do not qualify for the Tripura Board 2025 exam can appear for the supplementary exam.
TSBE Results 2025 LIVE: Check Your TBSE Results 2025 In 4 Easy Steps
Visit the official TBSE results website: tbresults.tripura.gov.in
Click the link for 'Madhyamik Result 2025' or 'Higher Secondary Result 2025'
Enter your Roll Number and Enrollment Number
Click 'Submit' to view your TBSE Class 10th/12th results
TSBE Results 2025 LIVE: Collect TBSE Mark Sheets May 31 & June 1
After the results are declared, students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools. For Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th, mark sheets will be distributed at the board office on May 31 and June 1, from 11 am to 5 pm. Please make sure to check with your school for any alternate arrangement.
TSBE Results 2025 LIVE: Exam Dates
TBSE Tripura Board 2025 Class 10th exams were held from February 25 to March 18, and Class 12th exams were held from February 24 to March 22.
TBSE Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Key Marksheet Information
The Tripura Board results will include student name, date of birth, roll number, parent names, school details, subject codes, scores, and overall totals.
TBSE Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Website where students can check their results
