TSBE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is going to announce the Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) examination results for 2025 today at 12:00 PM. Students can access their scorecards on the official websites: [tbresults.tripura.gov.in] and [tbse.tripura.gov.in](http://tbse.tripura.gov.in).

To view the results, students will need to enter their roll number and roll code. The online scorecards will be provisional; students should collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools once they are available.

For the latest updates and direct links to the results, students are advised to regularly check the official TBSE websites. Additionally, results are also available on the NDTV Education page by entering the roll number and other required details.

Website where students can check their results:

tbresults.tripura.gov.in



Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Tripura Board.

Step 2: Select the TBSE result portal link.

Step 3: Click on the Tripura Class 10/12 result link.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Sign in using your roll number and other required details.

Step 6: Download the marksheet for future reference.

How To Check Tripura Board Exam Results on NDTV's Results Page?

NDTV has launched a special page to assist all students who appeared for the state board exams this year.

Steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the NDTV results page.

Step 2: Select the tab specifying results for Class 10 and Class 12.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details in the provided space.

Step 4: Click "Submit" to view your result on the screen.

Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2024

The number of students who registered for the Class 12 exams in 2024 was 27,627. The overall pass percentage of students who qualified in the Class 12 exams was 79.27%. The pass percentage for Class 10 in 2023 was 83.20%, while for Class 12 in 2022, it was 91.07%.