TBSE 2025 Results Declared: 86.53% Clear Class 10, 79.29% Pass Class 12; Top Districts Revealed

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education announced exam results today. Class 10 pass percentage is 86.53%, with 29,670 students participating. Class 12 pass percentage stands at 79.29%, with 21,506 students attending.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the results for Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) examinations on Wednesday.

According to a report by The Tripura Times, Board President Dr Dhananjay Gan Chowdhury announced the pass percentage in a press briefing. As per the Board president's statement, the pass percentages of the students are:

Class 10 (Madhyamik): 86.53% (29,670 students appeared, with 13,861 males and 15,809 females)

Class 12 (Higher Secondary): 79.29% (21,506 students appeared, with 9,920 males and 11,586 females)

District-wise Performance:

Class 10: The South Tripura district scored the highest with a 90.69% pass percentage, followed by Gomati (90.42%) and Sepahijala (89.93%).

Class 12: Sepahijala district secured the highest pass percentage with 87.98%, followed by South Tripura (82.47%) and West Tripura (82.20%).

Notable Achievements:

345 schools achieved a 100% pass percentage in Class 10, while 39 schools achieved the same in Class 12.

No school recorded 100% failure in Class 10, while three schools had no students passing in Class 12.



Students can access their scorecards on the official websites: [tbresults.tripura.gov.in] and [tbse.tripura.gov.in](http://tbse.tripura.gov.in).

To view the results, students will need to enter their roll number and roll code. The online scorecards will be provisional; students should collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools once they are available.

Students are advised to regularly check the official TBSE websites for the latest updates. Additionally, results are available on the NDTV Education page by entering the roll number and other required details.