Aamir Khan Was Reluctant To Go To Therapist During His Separation From Reena Dutta: "How Can I Tell My Feelings To A Stranger?"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aamir Khan sought therapy during his separation from Reena Dutta. He was initially opposed to the idea but was convinced by Reena. The couple attended marriage counseling for about one and a half years.

Aamir Khan recently revealed he took the help of therapy while he was navigating his separation from his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir admitted he was against the idea "initially" and it's Reena, who, actually, convinced him.

Aamir Khan told Pinkvilla, "Main jab pehli dafa... therapy toh nahi thi woh (My first time... I wouldn't call it a therapy); I think it was more like counseling)."

Aamir continued, "Jab Reena aur main alag ho rahe the toh uss waqt hum log kareeban dedh saal ek marriage counselor ke paas gaye the. Toh woh mera pehla experience tha therapy, counseling ko le kar (When Reena and I were separating, we went to a marriage counselor for about a year and a half. So that was my first experience of therapy and counseling)."

Recalling his first stroke of experience with counseling, Aamir said, "Aur mujhe yaad hai ki main uske sakht khilaaf tha. Maine Reena ko bola, 'Mujhe nahi bolna kisi strange insaan ko ki mere kya jazbaat hain ya mera aapka rishta kya raha hai. Main kisi ajnabee ko kaise apne dil ki baat uske saamne kaise rakhun? (And I remember that I was strongly against it. I told Reena, 'I don't want to tell any strange person what my feelings are or what our relationship has been. How can I tell my feelings to a stranger?')."

Reena Dutta convinced him to open up and Aamir Khan took her advice. "Lekin Reena ne kaha, 'Nahi humko jaana chahiye.' Toh zaruri tha toh main bhi phir maan gaya (But Reena said, 'No, we should go.' Since it was necessary, I agreed)."

Talking about his experience, Aamir said, "Mera jo anubhav toh woh bilkul mere darr se alag nikla (My experience was completely different from my fears)." He admitted he didn't talk much but gradually started to trust his therapist after a few sessions.

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986. They share two children- son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. Aamir and Reena got divorced in 2002.

Then Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. In 2011, they welcomed their son Azad Rao via surrogacy. In 2021, the couple announced their separation. They continue to co-parent son Azad.