TS SSC Class 10 Results 2025 LIVE: The The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is expected to announce TS SSC Class 10th Results At 1 PM. Once the Manabadi Class 10th results are declared, students will be able to check their scores online.
This year, over 5 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations. Last year, the overall pass percentage was above 90%. This year too, a similar pass percentage is expected.
The SSC results will be available on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, and on other result portals, including the NDTV special page.
TS SSC Result 2025: Official Websites To Check
Students can access their scores through the following websites:
- bse.telangana.gov.in
- results.bsetelangana.org
- ndtv.com/education/results
How To Check TS SSC Result 2025
- Visit the official BSE Telangana website, bse.telangana.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link for 'TS SSC Result 2025'
- Enter your hall ticket number in the login window.
- Submit the required details to check your result.
- Download the result page and take a printout for future reference.
Here Are The Latest Updates On Telangana SSC 10th Board Results 2025
BSE Telangana SSC Results 2025 LIVE: Key Details Expected To Be Shared In Press Conference
Result link
Important statistics
Toppers' list
Details on revaluation and supplementary exams
TS SSC Result 2025 Live Update: Expected Time
The TS SSC 10th result 2025 is expected to be released soon on the official website: results.bse.telangana.gov.in.
Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2025 LIVE: Re-Checking Option
Students can get their answer scripts re-checked! The Telangana board offers a re-checking option for those who want to verify their marks.
To apply, students need to:
- Submit an online application
- Pay the specified fee per subject
- Apply within 15 days of the result publication
TS SSC Results 2025 LIVE: Manabadi Class 10 Results 2025 To Be Declared In 10 Minutes
Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to avoid any delays in accessing their results.
Telangana Board 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Students Appeared
SSC Result 2025 Telangana LIVE: How To Check TS SSC Result 2025 via SMS
- Open the message application on your phone
- Type a message in this format: TS10ROLL NUMBER
- Send the message to 56263
- You will receive your result via SMS
TS SSC 10th Results LIVE: Re-evaluation Or Recounting
Students who are dissatisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for revaluation or recounting. The application window will remain open until June 2025.
TS SSC 10th results 2025 Live: Exam Key Details
The Class 10 board exam began on March 21 and ended on April 4. The examination commenced with the first language paper and concluded with OSSC Main Language paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic). The Telangana SSC examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
TS SSC 10th Results LIVE: Schools To Provide Original Marksheet After Result Announcement
After the announcement of the results, students will be able to access mark sheet online on the official website. However, these marksheet will be provisional until the original mark sheet is available in the schools. The marks sheet available online can only be used by students as a reference until they receive their original mark sheet.
Telangana SSC Results 2025 Live: Past Year Performance
Last year, 4,94,207 students appeared for the exams, along with 11,606 private candidates. The overall pass rate for Class 10 regular students in the state was 91.31%. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 89.42%, while girls recorded 93.23%.