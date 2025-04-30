TS SSC Class 10 Results 2025 LIVE: The The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is expected to announce TS SSC Class 10th Results At 1 PM. Once the Manabadi Class 10th results are declared, students will be able to check their scores online.

This year, over 5 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations. Last year, the overall pass percentage was above 90%. This year too, a similar pass percentage is expected.

The SSC results will be available on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, and on other result portals, including the NDTV special page.

TS SSC Result 2025: Official Websites To Check

Students can access their scores through the following websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

ndtv.com/education/results

How To Check TS SSC Result 2025

Visit the official BSE Telangana website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for 'TS SSC Result 2025'

Enter your hall ticket number in the login window.

Submit the required details to check your result.

Download the result page and take a printout for future reference.

Here Are The Latest Updates On Telangana SSC 10th Board Results 2025