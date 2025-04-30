155 Engineering Colleges Shut Down In Madhya Pradesh, 60 Alone In Bhopal

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Over 155 engineering colleges have closed in Madhya Pradesh in 9 years. Bhopal alone saw more than 60 colleges shut down amid declining enrollment. Curriculum issues and industry alignment are key factors in the decline.

Madhya Pradesh, once renowned for its engineering colleges, now witnesses a stark reality. Over 155 engineering colleges have shut down across the state in the last 9 years, with more than 60 closures in Bhopal alone.

One notable example is the Gargi Institute of Science and Technology in Ratibad, which was once known for its innovation. However, due to a lack of students in B.Tech programmes such as Mechanical and Electronics, plans are underway to convert the campus into a garden and resort rooms, replacing degrees with hospitality services.

Similarly, Alia College of Engineering faced financial difficulties and was auctioned off by a bank in 2020. It has since been repurposed as Aurobindo College of Nursing, marking a shift from engineering education to vocational training in fields like nursing and needlework.

The Acropolis Institute, named after the famous Greek landmark, now stands empty. The once-bustling campus has become a site for scrap dealers rather than students. Programs like beautician training have also been discontinued. This institution, once linked to a government minister, has lost both its engineering focus and its vibrancy.

5 Reasons Behind Decline of Engineering Colleges in Madhya Pradesh

The number of engineering colleges in Madhya Pradesh has dwindled from 300 to 140, with seats reducing from 95,000 to 71,000. Key factors contributing to this decline include:

1. Outdated Curriculum: Lack of employment-oriented education

2. Mismatch with Industry Needs: Courses not aligned with company requirements

3. Insufficient Skill Development: Limited focus on practical skills

4. Resource Constraints: Lack of qualified faculty and adequate resources

5. Lack of Practical Experience: Research and internships existing only on paper

Bhopal and Indore, once hubs for engineering education, attracted students from North India with affordable education and living. However, outdated curricula and a lack of market relevance led to closures. Without placements and quality education, buildings alone cannot sustain trust or build futures. The decline of engineering colleges in Madhya Pradesh shows that educational institutions must change to meet the needs of the job market.