Watch: Aamir Khan Visits Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's House With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt And Son Junaid

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aamir Khan recently confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt publicly. A viral video shows Aamir visiting his ex-wife Reena Dutta's home. Aamir and Reena share two children, Junaid and Ira Khan, from their marriage.

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt often make headlines. The actor announced their relationship during a pre-birthday meet-and-greet session with the media last month.

Now, a video going viral on Instagram shows Aamir and Gauri at the actor's ex-wife Reena Dutta's home. Aamir and Reena's son, Junaid, is also seen in the clip, which was shared by Filmygyan.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got married in 1986. The duo share two children – Junaid and Ira Khan. After separating from Reena, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. The two share a son named Azad. Aamir and Kiran parted ways in 2021.

Coming back to Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, the couple enjoyed a lovely evening with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his rumoured girlfriend Sophie Shine a few days ago. Sophie gave fans a glimpse of their get-together by sharing a happy picture on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, all four of them are seen flashing bright smiles for the camera. Aamir and Gauri kept it casual with their outfits, while Sophie opted for a stylish all-black look. She simply captioned the photo, “Beautiful evening.” Click here for the full story.

On March 13, Aamir Khan officially introduced Gauri Spratt to the media and shared some insights about their relationship. During the event, Gauri spoke about what she had been looking for in a partner and why she chose Aamir.

She said, "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring," she said. Aamir cheekily responded, "And after all that, you found me?"

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. He will next appear in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit, Taare Zameen Par.