Ex-Model Arrested For Running A Gambling Racket In Delhi's Greater Kailash

Delhi Police have arrested a 45-year-old ex-model for allegedly running a gambling den in southeast Delhi's Greater Kailash.Twenty-four others, including servers and players, have also been arrested, police said.On Saturday, police received information about gambling and betting activities at a house in the posh Greater Kailash-I, they added.A raid was conducted and 25 persons, including the owner Anupama Jain, were arrested.Ms Jain claimed to be an ex-model who now works as an event manager.Police have seized Rs 7.58 lakh, 45 packets of playing cards, 2,700 tokens of different value, poker table, 25 mobile phones, and a currency counting machine.They said Ms Jain was carrying out gambling and betting activities at her home for the last 25 days. Most of the people who visited her home were from Greater Kailash, Munirka, Pitampura, and Janakpuri.