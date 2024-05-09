'Don't Want To Study Further': Kota Student Says Will Be Gone For 5 Years

According to Rajendra's father, the student had gone missing on May 6.

With Rs 8,000 in his possession, and a promise to call once a year, a 19-year-old student in Rajasthan's Kota wrote to his parents that he was leaving home for five years. Rajendra Meena, from Gangarampur's Bamanwas, was preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET in Kota.

According to the police, Jagdish Meena, Rajendra's father, has filed a missing report. The family came to know about his disappearance when they received a message from the student on their mobile.

"I am leaving home and I do not wish to further my education," Rajendra's message read. "I have Rs 8,000 with me and will be gone for five years. I will sell my mobile phone and break the SIM card. Please tell mother not to worry about me. I will not take any wrong steps. I have everyone's numbers with me. If needed, I will call. I will definitely call once a year."

According to Rajendra's father, the student had gone missing on May 6. He had left his paying guest accommodation in Kota at 1.30 pm. After receiving his message, his family members began searching for him before filing a missing person complaint with the police.

Rajendra's whereabouts remain unknown at this point but the police have initiated a search operation to track him down.

The incident has shed light on the stress and pressure faced by students in Kota's competitive coaching environment. Instances of students abandoning their academic pursuits without notice are not new and have prompted heightened vigilance from both educational institutions and police alike.

