Delhi Metro Shuts Gates Of 3 Stations Amid Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ahead of the AAP's protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said entry and exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station have been closed due to security reasons.

Entry and exit have been restricted at Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, "Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice."

The AAP will gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to register its protest against Mr Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mr Kejriwal has been arrested by the central agency in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in ED custody till March 28.

