AAP vs BJP Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest To Play Out On Delhi Streets

Officials said all AAP MLAs and office-bearers will gather at the party headquarters this morning and then march to the Prime Minister's residence. BJP's mega march, meanwhile, will be led by Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva from the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to the Delhi Secretariat.

A protest was organised by the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday as well - in which the representatives of INDIA bloc also took part. At a joint press meet, Delhi minister Gopal Rai said there is anger among the people over the manner in which Mr Kejriwal was arrested.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, too, hit out at the BJP. "Is this democracy? There's no level-playing field for us. You are arresting elected Chief Ministers, seizing accounts for India's oldest political party. "Our leader Rahul Gandhi has waged a battle to save democracy. The Congress will not step back at this point," he said.

The INDIA Opposition bloc ha announced a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to protest against Mr Kejriwal's arrest.

The BJP has been demanding that Arvind Kejriwal step down as the chief minister after his arrest. However, the AAP insists that Mr Kejriwal will remain the chief minister of Delhi, even if that meant functioning from inside the jail

In a message from jail - which was read out by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister last week urged everyone to continue working for the society and not hate anyone, even those from the ruling BJP.

"There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promises," the Delhi Chief Minister added in his message.

Arvind Kejriwal issued his first order from the ED lock-up on Sunday. "I want to tell the BJP, you can arrest Arvind Kejriwal and put him in jail, but you cannot imprison his love and sense of duty for Delhi's people," said Delhi minister Atishi, adding that the AAP leader may be in jail, but "no work will stop".

The Delhi High Court will take up Arvind Kejriwal's request on Wednesday in which he has challenged his arrest as well as a lower court's order granting the ED his custody for seven days.