GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: 82.45% Students Pass In Science Stream

Gujarat Board GSEB 12th HSC Result: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results of the Class 12 exams 2024 for the Science and general streams. The results can be accessed on the official website, gseb.org.

This year, 127 schools recorded a 100 per cent result, whereas in 2023, only 27 schools achieved the same. A total of 1,034 students achieved an A1 grade, and 8,983 students secured A2 grade.

The Gujarat Board Class 12 exams were held between March 11 and March 26 for all streams, including Science and general.

A total of 82.45 per cent of students passed in the Science stream, marking an increase from the previous year's 65.58 per cent. Similarly, the general stream witnessed a pass rate of 91.93 per cent, a significant rise from 73.27 per cent in March 2023.

Banchhanidhi Pani, Chairman of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), expressed satisfaction with this year's results, noting, "This year's result is good. We have achieved a result of 82.45%, which is a significant increase of 17-18% compared to the previous year. Previously, only 27 schools achieved a 100% result, whereas this year, the number has risen to 127 schools. Additionally, 1,034 students obtained an A1 grade, while 8,983 students secured A2 grade."

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official website, gseb.org.

Navigate to the "Examination Results" section on the homepage.

Select "Senior Secondary Annual Examination 2024."

Choose respective subjects and input the roll number and roll code in the designated fields.

Upon clicking 'submit', the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The board exams for Class 12 were held at 192 centres for commerce papers and 74 centres for science papers.

In 2023, a total of 65.58 per cent of students had passed the Gujarat Board Class 12 exam. English medium students had outperformed Gujarati medium students with a pass rate of 67.18 per cent. Gujarati medium students clearing the HSC Science stream stands at 65.32 per cent.