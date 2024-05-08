Delhi Congress Leader Killed After Being Hit By Car, Driver Arrested

The officer said the vehicle, a white Grand Vitara, has also been seized. (Representational)

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old property dealer for allegedly mowing down a Congress leader with his mini SUV in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area, police said.

Harikishan Jindal, 62, a former district Congress Committee president, died after being hit by a car while he was on a morning walk Tuesday near his house in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) GS Sidhu, the car driver, Chirag Chaudhary, was arrested from his house in Sector 14, Rohini.

"On sustained questioning, Chaudhary revealed that he was going to drop some of his friends in Rohini, when he suddenly lost his control on a turn and hit Jindal," GS Sidhu said.

Chirag Chaudhary, who runs a property business, fled after the incident.

The officer said the vehicle, a white Grand Vitara, has also been seized.

Police said that they scanned at least 250 CCTV cameras to establish the registration number of the vehicle.

