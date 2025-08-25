Delhi Police Intensifies Chief Minister's Security With 2-Layered Protection After Attack

The Delhi Police has significantly shored up security arrangements for Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the wake of the recent attack on her, permanently deploying 40 personnel and ordering multiple friskings of visitors before their entry to any of her events, an official said on Monday.



Initially, the Union Home Ministry had directed the CRPF to extend Z-category cover to the chief minister, but that arrangement has now been withdrawn. Instead, Delhi Police has taken over her protection and accorded her Z+ cover with additional deployment.

"Over 40 personnel will always be there to guard the CM. A robust security arrangement has been put in place for the Delhi CM. Stringent checks will be carried out in all her programmes," a senior officer said.

These include her 'Jan Sunwai' programmes. She was attacked during one such 'Jan Sunwai', public hearing of grievances, at her Civil Lines camp office on August 20.

"Every visitor will be thoroughly frisked and verified before entering the premises. We have designed a layered system of security so that no lapse is possible," the officer said.

The official explained that the chief minister will now be guarded by a two-circle security system, entirely managed by the Delhi Police.

In the inner ring, two armed bodyguards will remain stationed slightly ahead of Gupta, ready to shield her in case of any untoward situation, while other bodyguards will maintain a 360-degree vigil to identify threats at the earliest stage.

The outer circle will oversee public access, frisking, and crowd control during her engagements.

The reinforcement of Gupta's security comes days after she was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' . Her office had termed the assault a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her." Meanwhile, investigators have made headway in the probe. Two people have been arrested so far in connection with the attack.

The prime accused, identified as Rajeshbhai Khimji (41), an auto-rickshaw driver from Rajkot, Gujarat, allegedly attacked the CM during the programme. His associate, Tehseen, who police say financed and coordinated with him before the incident, has also been arrested.

Police sources said the probe has revealed that Khimji was not acting alone and had planned the attack with clear intent to harm Gupta.

"We are questioning over 10 people associated with Khimji. The motive is being investigated thoroughly, and more names may emerge as the investigation progresses," another police officer, privy to the investigation, said.

The police said that enhanced security will be extended to Gupta's public interactions, which are often attended by large crowds.

"The safety of the chief minister cannot be compromised. We have drawn up strict guidelines for all her future programmes. From access control to the positioning of security personnel, everything will be closely monitored," the officer said.

