Gambling Racket Busted, Cash Over 3 Lakh Seized, 14 Arrested: Delhi Cops

Delhi Police has busted a gambling racket and arrested 14 people from the Khirki Extension area in the city's southern part, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said police received a tip-off on Tuesday that gambling was going on in Khirki Extension's Gupta Colony.

Based on the information, a trap was laid and 14 people were arrested during a raid, he said.

Cash worth Rs 3,80,300 cash and 24 packets of playing cards were recovered from the arrested accused, the DCP said.

The masterminds of the racket were identified as Shashi (34) and Satish Kumar (36), residents of Madangir, police said.

Shashi was previously involved in over 20 cases and Kumar in four, they said.

