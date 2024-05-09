Video: Canara, Bandhan Bank Officers Abuse Staff Over Targets, Banks React

Both incidents prompted the banks to issue a clarification on the matter.

Two videos have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) where officers of Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank can be seen reprimanding their junior employees using foul language over failing to meet targets. The clips capture instances of verbal abuse, intimidation and demands for excessive work hours. They have sparked discussion among social media users on workplace ethics and employee well-being. Both incidents even prompted the banks to issue a clarification on the matter.

In one of the videos that surfaced on May 4, a Canara Bank officer Lokapati Swain can be seen scolding employees for prioritising personal time over work. He is seen shouting and pressuring staff members to work extra hours, even on holidays and leave their family obligations. "If you will not participate in recovery, including holidays because you want time after working to travel with your family but your hell to your family. What should I do? I don't care about my family, I don't care about my family also, I care about Canara Bank. So clear message to all, and if week-wise, Monday to Saturday, work is not happening, Saturday or Sunday, whenever holiday, and if you did not respond kindly, things will be different and for everyone be it officer, chief manager, AGM," he said

Take a look below:

At Canara Bank we always value the contribution of our employees and their families, it is proven time and again. The bank does not endorse this kind of individual behaviour and personal opinion of a particular staff. We assure that appropriate action is being taken. — Canara Bank (@canarabank) May 4, 2024

Responding to the incident, Canara Bank said that it "always values" the contribution of employees and their families, and "it is proven time and again". "The bank does not endorse this kind of individual behaviour and personal opinion of a particular staff. We assure that appropriate action is being taken," it said in a statement on X.

Also read | Feeling Extremely Busy Can Damage Brain Health, Says Yale Psychologist

In the second video that surfaced last month, a Bandhan Bank officer, Kunal Bhardwaj, can be seen screaming at a junior employee who apparently did not meet the targets set for the month. The clip, which has now been deleted, captures Mr Bhardwaj using abusive language and questioning the employee's shame for their performance. When the employee apologised for his mistake and promised to rectify it, Mr Bhardwaj said, "Definitely correct sir?... Are you even ashamed of yourself? This is March?"

The Bank has taken cognizance of the incident. At Bandhan Bank, we place high emphasis on values & we condemn such behaviour. We do not endorse or promote such approach. Necessary action has already been initiated & we will take appropriate steps in line with the Bank's policy. — Bandhan Bank (@bandhanbank_in) April 25, 2024

Reacting to this incident, Bandhan Bank said, "The Bank has taken cognizance of the incident. At Bandhan Bank, we place high emphasis on values and we condemn such behaviour. We do not endorse or promote such an approach. Necessary action has already been initiated and we will take appropriate steps in line with the Bank's policy".

Despite clarifications from the banks, the videos have sparked outrage among social media users. "In an organisation as toxic as yours @canarabank thousands of such cases go unnoticed. What action has been done against one such hyped case? Also we will make sure the employee who highlighted this is not harrassed as you have a history of doing so!" wrote one user.

"What kind of values you people are talking about! Subjugation , threatening ,pressurising, abetment of sucide," expressed another. "Nothing new ! We all know the working culture in Canara Bank. Neither they respond to any emails nor they pick up any call," commented a third.

"@canarabank What has been shown in the video is the sad reality. I left the organisation because of the toxic culture. What action have you taken till now? Was there no other senior management staff in this meeting who interrupted during this task? Your policies are only on paper," shared an X user.