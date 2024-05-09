10 Drinks To Help Manage High Blood Pressure In Summer

Remember to consume these drinks as part of a balanced diet and lifestyle

It's not uncommon for blood pressure to fluctuate in response to changes in temperature, humidity, and activity levels during the summer months. Hot weather can lead to increased sweating and fluid loss, which may result in dehydration. When you're dehydrated, your blood volume decreases, which can cause blood pressure to rise.

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can also stress the body and cardiovascular system, leading to temporary increases in blood pressure. Keep reading as we share a list of refreshing drinks you can consume in summer to reduce high blood pressure.

10 Drinks that can help manage high blood pressure in summer:

1. Watermelon juice

Watermelon contains citrulline, which helps to relax blood vessels, thus lowering blood pressure. Drink freshly squeezed watermelon juice without added sugar to maximise its benefits.

2. Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea contains antioxidants and compounds that may help lower blood pressure by increasing nitric oxide production, which relaxes blood vessels. Brew hibiscus tea using dried hibiscus flowers and drink it hot or cold.

3. Beetroot juice

Beetroot contains nitrates, which are converted into nitric oxide in the body, promoting vasodilation and lowering blood pressure. Drink beetroot juice either on its own or mixed with other fruits and vegetables.

4. Green tea

Green tea is rich in catechins, which have been shown to improve blood pressure levels. Consume green tea regularly, either hot or cold, without adding sugar or milk.

5. Celery juice

Celery contains compounds called phthalides, which help relax the muscles in and around the arterial walls, leading to lower blood pressure. Drink freshly extracted celery juice on an empty stomach for best results.

6. Lemon water

Lemon water is a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help reduce blood pressure and improve overall heart health. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into water and drink it throughout the day.

7. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice contains antioxidants and polyphenols that have been shown to lower blood pressure and improve heart health. Drink freshly squeezed pomegranate juice without added sugar.

8. Coconut water

Coconut water is rich in potassium, which helps counteract the effects of sodium on blood pressure and maintain electrolyte balance. Drink coconut water fresh from the coconut or packaged without added sugar.

9. Cucumber mint infused water

Cucumbers are high in potassium and magnesium, which are beneficial for blood pressure regulation. Mint adds flavour without extra calories. Infuse sliced cucumbers and mint leaves in water overnight for a refreshing drink.

10. Ginger turmeric tea

Both ginger and turmeric have anti-inflammatory properties that may help lower blood pressure and improve overall cardiovascular health. Brew tea using fresh ginger and turmeric roots, or use powdered forms, and drink it hot or cold.

Remember to consume these drinks as part of a balanced diet and lifestyle. While they can help manage high blood pressure, they work best when combined with other healthy habits such as regular exercise and a low-sodium diet. Always consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet, especially if you have existing health conditions or are taking medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.